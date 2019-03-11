WATCH: Austin Brown Performs Acoustic Version of ‘In Betweenin’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Radio One Exclusives
Austin Brown may be only 16, but he already knack for writing about romance and heartbreak, including his hit record “In Betweenin”

Fans are already obsessed with the record and when he visited the Radio Now 100.9 backstage studio, he surprised us with an acoustic version performance of the song, giving us all the feels.

Hit that play button above to watch the full performance.

