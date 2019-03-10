Former MLB star Alex Rodriquez asked Jennifer Lopez to marry him and she said “yes.”
Both J.Lo and A-Rod posted photos of him holding her hand, which included the stunning diamond engagement ring!
This will be Lopez’s fourth marriage after being married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez was married once to Cynthia Scurtis
The two also have children, from their previous marriages. Lopez shares two children with Anthony and Rodriguez shares two two children with Scurtis.
ARod and Jlo started dating back in March 2017 and have been together ever since.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
The Latest:
- Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are Engaged, See Her Huge Diamond Ring! [PHOTOS]
- PODCAST: You’re Banned From Listening To The J&A Show If You Do This
- PODCAST: Girl Gets Dumped After BF Sees Her Without Makeup
- #FreakShowFriday PODCAST: The House Key Guy (This Will SHOCK You)
- Louis Tomlinson Shares Heartbreaking New Song About His Late Mom, “Two Of Us” [NEW MUSIC]
- PODCAST: The Kindest Thing A Stranger Has Done For You
- PODCAST: Are We Gay Stereotyping Producer Porkchop?
- #AskAlex PODCAST: Melinda’s Husband Left Her For Mexico
- PODCAST: Our Interview With Jake Miller; Is He ABC’s Next Bachelor?
- Fans Heartbroken After Beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: “I’m Gonna Fight This!”
Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours