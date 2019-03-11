Austin Brown Is Julia Michaels Biggest Fan: ‘I Find A Lot Of Inspiration Through Everyone Of Her Songs’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

At 16 years old Austin Brown ma has a knack for writing about romance and this week he stopped by the Radio Now 100.9 back studio to talk with about his new music!

The singer talked about his writing process in the studio, his upbringing in Oregon and what super power he wish he had.

Plus, he revealed that he is a HUGE Julia Michaels fan.

Hit that play button above to watch the full interview.

