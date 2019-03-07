Entertainment News
Louis Tomlinson Shares Heartbreaking New Song About His Late Mom, “Two Of Us” [NEW MUSIC]

Stand Up to Cancer

Source: Supplied by WENN / WENN

Louis Tomlinson dedicated his “Two of Us” single to his late mom and it’s a beautiful, if not heartbreaking moment for the former One Direction singer.

His mother Johannah  passed away in 2016 after battling Leukemia. In a press release (via Billboard), Tomlinson explained why he needed to write “Two of Us,” why it took him so long, and how he hopes it’ll help people going through the same thing he did.

“I just feel like musically, I almost needed to get this song off my chest,” he said. “People say writing is a part of therapy and in a way, I feel like I’d been avoiding writing this song because I knew I only had one chance to get it right. I don’t mean to be too soppy about it, but if ‘Two of Us’ can help just one other person who’s going through the tough time that I went through, then that would make me really happy.”

“So I will keep you, day and night, here until the day I die/ I’ll be living one life for the two of us/ I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me/ I’ll be living one life for the two of us/ Even when I’m on my own, I know I won’t be alone/ Tattooed on my heart are the words of your favorite song/ I know you’ll be looking down, swear I’m gonna make you proud/ I’ll be living one life for the two of us,” Tomlinson sings.

Watch the handwritten lyric video below. Tomlinson’s upcoming solo debut album drops this month!

