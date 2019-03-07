Entertainment News
Fans Heartbroken After Beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: “I’m Gonna Fight This!”

We are praying for a miracle.

Broadcasting & Cable's 23rd annual Hall of Fame awards dinner

Source: Michael Carpenter/WENN.com / WENN

The internet is feeling all kinds of ways after beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced he’s sick.

As the host of the game show since 1984 many of us grew up with Trebek right in our living rooms, so everyone is pissed and hurt that there’s a chance he might not be OK. In a video message posted online, Trebek told fans:

“Hi, everyone. I have some news to share with all of you and it’s in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base. I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health—so, therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information. Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now, normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m gonna fight this and I’m gonna keep working. And, with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

Trebek then tried to lighten the mood with a little humor. “Truth told, I have to because under the terms of my contact, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years—so help me! Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

Sources who reportedly spoke with TMZ say the host will immediately begin chemotherapy.

On the flip, more fans and celebrities react and send Trebek well-wishes.

Fans Heartbroken After Beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: “I’m Gonna Fight This!” was originally published on globalgrind.com

