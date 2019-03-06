Camila Cabello Is The Latest Singer To Cover Selena At RodeoHouston [VIDEO]

Entertainment News
Last night was another magical night at RodeoHouston.

Not only did Camila Cabello bring in over 50K to NRG Stadium on a rather chilly Tuesday night, she continued a rather interesting Rodeo trend – covering Selena!

Kacey Musgraves of course covered “Como La Flor” during her opening night performance last week and Cardi B sung the 1992 Selena song backstage after she set the RodeoHouston concert attendance record (btw, George Strait owns the NRG concert record because there was no rodeo that day). Prince Royce did the same as he covered Selena on the anniversary of her final performance at the Rodeo.

Camila decided to not cover “Como La Flor” but rather “Dreaming Of You,” one of Selena’s final singles and one of her most instantly recognizable tracks.

In fact, Camila was the fourth act to cover Selena. Which makes it very clear that if you want to get over at the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, you had better known a little Selena in your lifetime.

