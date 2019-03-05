WATCH: The Chainsmokers Surprise Fans Covering Their Songs

Countless covers are posted on the internet all the time. Whether it’s aspiring artists trying to get noticed or simply fans posting because they absolutely love the song, there is no shortage of covers. However the percentage of those covers actually being seen by the artist that’s being covered is pretty low. The Chainsmokers sat down and watched a few of their fans cover their songs. They even surprised them and the reactions are just special, on both sides.

