WATCH: Demi Lovato Knocks Jay Glazer’s Tooth Out During Training Session [VIDEO]

After not posting on Instagram since January 14th of this year, Demi Lovato is back and punching out people’s teeth, literally.

The 26-year-old Tell Me You Love Me artist posted a video of herself and Jay Glazer on Instagram as the two celebrated Lovato knocking one of his front teeth out during a training session Tuesday morning.

The video was followed by the caption, “Holy shit I literally knocked @jayglazer’s tooth out during training this morning – while he was wearing a mouth piece!!!! Hahahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay!!! 😂😝👊🏼 So coach, when’s my first fight?! 😝 #unbreakableperformance”

Jay Glazer, the owner of Unbreakable Performance Center and Lovato’s trainer is known for being one of Lovato’s biggest supporters and the two have shared multiple videos training together. See the videos below:

Lovato is reportedly still sober and committed to her sobriety, just over eight months after she was hospitalized for an apparent overdose last July, and her rehabilitation treatment.

