Jonas Brothers To Release Documentary On Amazon Prime

The Jonas Brothers shocked the world last week when they announced their highly anticipated reunion, which included their first new song in nearly six years, a catchy pop hit called “Sucker” about being head-over-heels in relationships.

Now it looks like the Jonas Brothers are giving their fans an even more exclusive look into their reunion with their own documentary.

According to Variety, Amazon Studios has announced an upcoming documentary about the Jonas brothers, to premiere on Amazon Prime Video that will give fans “an intimate look” into the lives of Kevin, Nick and Joe.

It’s going to give people a look into who we are as a family, as brothers and — oh yeah — we were also the Jonas brothers at one time, then we weren’t, and now we are again. So you kind of get the full range of our life story plus our family’s perspective on everything,” Nick said in an interview on the Beats 1 radio station on Apple Music.

“Also a big factor in this too is the fans and what they’ve meant to us. I think it’s going to be something we look back on in 20 years and we were able to show our kids and be really proud of the growth we’ve had.”

For this documentary, Amazon Studios is partnering with Philymack, and Federal Films, a division of Republic Records.

A premiere date, will be announced later on.

SOURCE: Variety

