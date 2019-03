The “Havana” hitmaker Camila Cabello turned 22 on Sunday (Mar. 3) and decided to bless us with a gift on social media. After turning 22, Cabello shared 22 things she learned while she was 21. I don’t care how old you are, from 13 years old to 213 years old, there is something for everyone on here. Take a minute to read through her list and you can take away something that will help you for a lifetime!

I’M 22!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Here are 22 things I learned while being 21 ✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/yKkztNdJaQ — camila (@Camila_Cabello) March 3, 2019

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: