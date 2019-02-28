Ed Sheeran Reportedly Marries Longtime Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn In Secret Ceremony!

Ed Sheeran is officially hitched!

The singer/songwriter reportedly married his hockey-star fiancé Cherry Seaborn in an intimate ceremony just before Christmas!

Love is in the air for Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn!

The Sun‘s Dan Wootton claims that celebs weren’t invited to the wedding, which meant no glimpse of Taylor Swift or Rita Ora or John Mayer. Heck, even Beyoncé didn’t show up to his shin dig!

In actuality, the event was so small and intimate that only 40 of the couples family and friends attended.

“It was very quiet – just Ed’s oldest school pals, limited family and the priest,” a source told the outlet. “He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them – just a tiny winter wedding.”

Adding, “Neither of them were that fussed about making a big deal about it.”

It kind of aligns with Ed’s thoughts on what he would like his dream wedding to be like.

“I don’t like large groups of people at the best of times so…. I never wanted a wedding that was lots of people,” he told Entertainment Tonight last August. Saying that small, simple ceremonies have “a good vibe.”

The “Thinking Out Loud” singer first popped the question to Seaborn in December 2017 and shared the news on Instagram. He captioned the post, “Got myself a fiancé just before the new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.”

Recently, fans spotted a wedding band around Ed’s finger which led them to speculate that the wedding between he and Seaborn had already taken place.

Congrats to the happy couple!

