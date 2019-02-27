Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian Settle Child Custody Case

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have settled their differences when it comes to their daughter Dream at least.

According to TMZ, they agreed to joint custody. Rob has had 2-year-old Dream around 70% of the time. The pair are also not allowed to trash each other in the public eye.

Putting their agreement into action, both parties took to social media to release nice statements about each other.

Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy! ☘️ https://t.co/zfIcETpriY — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) February 26, 2019

