Did Jordyn Woods Violate Her NDA With The Kardashians?

Glow Recipe Presents Watermelon Night Market At The Grove

Source: Lilly Lawrence / Getty

Sharing her story on “Red Table Talk” could cost Jordyn Woods some big bucks.

According to The Blast, sources directly connected with the Kardashians said Woods has long been under a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with the family due to her involvement with “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

The alleged NDA comes from the show’s production, but apparently includes specific language to bar Woods from speaking about any of the family members publicly or revealing any private details.

Violating that agreement could cost Woods upwards of $1 million. Sources went on to tell The Blast, Kris Jenner isn’t happy about that video that surfaced of Woods walking to the red table.

Meanwhile, Woods has allegedly shifted the blame and put it on Tristan Thompson, saying the long-armed Lothario kissed her first.

Jordyn Woods’ episode of “Red Table Talk” airs on Facebook Watch on Friday, March 1st.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join! [caption id="attachment_3023361" align="aligncenter" width="724"] Source: Hollywood To You/Star Max / Getty[/caption] The tea is piping hot today! Khloe Kardashian has reportedly dumped her fuck boi of a financé Tristan Thompson after he was allegedly caught making out with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods. https://www.instagram.com/p/BsEwUGIHmsV/ According to TMZ, Tristan spent Valentine’s Day with Khloe and their daughter then hit up club Delilah nightclub where sources say he was cuddled up with Jordyn. Apparently witness saw the duo “all over each other in the club” and “making out.” Khloe reportedly broke up with him immediately after she found out about their encounter. Jordyn is Kylie’s closet friend and has lived with her for years. It’s unfathomable Jordyn would do something like this, but we’ll just have to wait for the follow-up reports. Tristan took to Twitter to deny allegations but quickly deleted it. “Fake news,” he wrote. Khloe and her best friend Malika both took to Twitter to somewhat confirm the news. https://www.instagram.com/p/BuFEdkHhPBT/ https://www.instagram.com/p/BuFGucGhZI8/ If you don't know who Jordyn is, she's a California girl who forged a friendship with Kylie after moving to Calabasas at the age of 13. Kylie has now unfollowed Jordyn on social media in the wake of this scandal. She's also friends with Jaden Smith and is close to his father, Will Smith. In fact, she refers Will Smith as ‘Uncle Willy.’ Jordyn is also a model, having been represented by Wilhelmina International's Curve division for plus-sized women. Since then, it looks like she's dropped some weight and kept her curves. We've complied 25 of her hottest photos from social media in the gallery below.

Did Jordyn Woods Violate Her NDA With The Kardashians? was originally published on 92q.com

