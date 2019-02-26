Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kardashians Cut Jordyn Woods Out Of Family Business, Woods To Appear On ‘Red Table Talk’

Leave a comment

 

American Heart Association Red Dress Show

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

The fallout from the Jordyn Woods / Tristan Thompson / Khloe Kardashian saga has put Woods in a spotlight nobody thought she wanted to be thrust in. Woods has been reportedly cut from all businesses associated with the Kardashian family.

She previously teamed up with ex-best friend Kylie Jenner on her makeup line and had her own page on Khloe’s Good American fashion site but as of today, Woods’ page had been scrubbed and removed from the site. Insiders allege that Woods ruined any potential opportunity of working for or with the company.

It doesn’t end there. Even though Kylie and Jordyn are at an odds due to her alleged hookup with Thompson, Jenner revoked her former friend’s security clearance for the gated neighborhood she resides in.

If you recall, the drama began at a house party earlier this month when Woods was reportedly caught kissing Thompson, prompting a confession to Khloe and the whole thing being ended between her and Thompson.

On Tuesday, Woods shared video of her walking towards a set — that of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk where she’ll no doubt speak about everything that’s happened in her life in the past few weeks and share accountability for what happened.

Kardashians Cut Jordyn Woods Out Of Family Business, Woods To Appear On ‘Red Table Talk’ was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 9 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 11 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 11 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 12 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close