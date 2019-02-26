Kardashians Cut Jordyn Woods Out Of Family Business, Woods To Appear On ‘Red Table Talk’

The fallout from the Jordyn Woods / Tristan Thompson / Khloe Kardashian saga has put Woods in a spotlight nobody thought she wanted to be thrust in. Woods has been reportedly cut from all businesses associated with the Kardashian family.

She previously teamed up with ex-best friend Kylie Jenner on her makeup line and had her own page on Khloe’s Good American fashion site but as of today, Woods’ page had been scrubbed and removed from the site. Insiders allege that Woods ruined any potential opportunity of working for or with the company.

It doesn’t end there. Even though Kylie and Jordyn are at an odds due to her alleged hookup with Thompson, Jenner revoked her former friend’s security clearance for the gated neighborhood she resides in.

If you recall, the drama began at a house party earlier this month when Woods was reportedly caught kissing Thompson, prompting a confession to Khloe and the whole thing being ended between her and Thompson.

On Tuesday, Woods shared video of her walking towards a set — that of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk where she’ll no doubt speak about everything that’s happened in her life in the past few weeks and share accountability for what happened.

Looks like Jordyn Woods is at ‘Red Table Talk’ to tell her side. pic.twitter.com/HlB2msybrQ — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 26, 2019

Jordyn Woods going on Red Table Talk 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Qxg5Wj96cJ — Jasmyn Lawson (@JasmynBeKnowing) February 26, 2019

