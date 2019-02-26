Celebrate Wonder Park & Register To Win A Trip To Minneapolis!

Use your imagination when choosing three (3) special travel companions to accompany you on a fun filled adventure to Minneapolis, Minnesota to celebrate the release of WONDER PARK. In Theatres and RealD 3D March 15.

Upon arrival in Minneapolis, you will head to the luxurious Radisson Blu Hotel, which is conveniently connected to the Mall of America. The Blu Hotel will be your cozy and accommodating home away from home – a great base to explore the Mall, a wonder in itself, featuring over 520 stores and 50 restaurants! Daily breakfast is included as is one $500 Mall of America gift card for spending money to splurge as desired.

Once settled, enjoy all-day wristbands to Nickelodeon Universe®, nestled in the center of the mall. Nickelodeon Universe® is the largest indoor theme park in the U.S. featuring 28 spine-tingling rides & attractions. You are bound to find magical places within its seven acres! Plus, make sure to test your bravery at the Dutchman’s Deck Adventure Course – the ultimate adventure course. Reach new heights on the Ghostly Gangplanks, the tallest Sky Trail® ropes course in the world, and take flight on Barnacle Blast, a zip line that will send you searing 55 feet above the Park!

Enjoy the remainder of your time exploring the mall, relaxing at the hotel, or venturing into your surroundings. Find wonder in your world with a weekend getaway visit to Minneapolis in honor of WONDER PARK.

Register for your chance to win below:

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: