‘The Hangover’ Actor Dies From Apparent Suicide

Actor and comedian, Brody Stevens was known for his appearances on “The Hangover,” Chelsea Lately” and more. According to Crime Online, Stevens was found dead in his Los Angeles home from an apparent hanging.

The 48-year-old was known for being a regular at comedy clubs in Los Angeles.

His representative said, “Brody was an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community. He pushed creative boundaries and his passion for his work and his love of baseball were contagious. He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

Two days prior to his death, Stevens performed at Festival of Friendship in Burbank as well as the Comedy Store that evening.

On Twitter, he wrote about how excited he was about the event.

Several celebrities including, Bob Saget sent condolences to his family and spoke about what an amazing person Stevens was.

He said on Twitter, “Brody Stevens ~ Such a funny man. Such a good man. We need you and your comedy. My heart goes out to his family and friends. Loved Brody. Rest In Peace kind soul. @BrodyismeFriend.”

Reports state that Stevens suffered from bipolar disorder and depression. In 2011 he was hospitalized for his mental illness. We will continue to keep the family, friends and fans of Brody Stevens in our prayers.

