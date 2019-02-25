Cardi B Is Coming To Bankers Life Fieldhouse This Summer!

Cardi B is coming to Indianapolis!

On Monday morning it was announce that Cardi B will be embarking on nationwide tour this summer with a stop scheduled for Indianapolis, IN on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and will be joined by Kevin Gates and Saweetie!!

Tickets don’t go on sale until Friday, March 1st, 2019 but LISTEN to Radio Now 100.9 at 10am on Thursday to find out how you can get pre-sale tickets and get the best seats in the house before anybody else.

The last time Cardi B performed in Indy, she was on the Radio Now Santa Slam 2016 stage, giving us life and making G-Eazy drool so much that he couldn’t help but call her “beautiful” and stare at her during her performance. See the video below:

It’s been a historical year for Cardi B. In April 2018, Cardi’s debut album “Invasion of Privacy” also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and landed at No. 6 on the year-end Billboard albums chart. The album topped year-end lists from Rolling Stone, Time and The Ringer. In July, she became the first solo female rapper to see two songs hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “I Like It” hit the top spot after “Bodak Yellow” previously achieved the mark. “Invasion of Privacy” scored Cardi B five nominations for the recent Grammy Awards, including her first Grammy with the album named Best Rap Album.

A native of the Bronx, she has collaborated with Bruno Mars, Chance the Rapper, Migos and more.

So mark your calendars for July 30th, because just like you we can’t wait to see Cardi LIVE in concert!

