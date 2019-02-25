Congrats to all the Oscar winners on Sunday night including Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody but we HAVE to talk about Lady Gaga completely nailing her performance of “Shallow” AND taking home her very first Oscar for Best Original Song.

The performance of “Shallow,” came as Gaga and A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper took the stage with more intimacy and chemistry than anybody should ever have. They graced the stage in an unexpected manner, stepping out of the audience together before beginning their long-awaited duet.

Not long after that, Gaga took the stage again … this time to accept the award for Best Original Song. In her tearful acceptance speech, Gaga told the audience, “It’s not about winning, but what it’s about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. It’s not about how many times you get rejected, or you fall down, or you’re beaten up. It’s about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going.”

Gaga is now only an Emmy and Tony Award away from becoming an EGOT, taking home prizes for theater, television, music and film. She’s taken home a Golden Globe, two Grammys and now an Oscar during awards season.

RELATED: Did Lady Gaga And Her Fiancé Christian Carino Call Off Their Engagement?

RELATED: Lady Gaga Performs “Shallow” At 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO]

Lady Gaga Slays Performance Of “Shallow”, Takes Home Best Original Song At Oscars was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: