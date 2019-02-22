The Joe and Alex Show
HomeThe Joe And Alex ShowJoe's Need To Know News

Joe’s Need To Know News 02/22/19

Leave a comment

Today is National Margarita Day 

A Lyft customer in North Carolina was taken for a terrifying ride that reached speeds of 120 miles per hour

Couples are now signing “dating pre-nups” to lay out their demands for the relationship? what they want, what they don’t want, and who gets to keep the stuff if they break up. A relationship expert says “We expect our partners to read our minds so it seems unromantic, but you can rely on the pre-nup when you’re angry, emotional, or projecting baggage to guide you through those times.”

 

Let’s Connect Online All Social @JoePeshRadio 

blog , joeandalexshow , joepesh , joesneedtoknownews , podcast , radionow1009

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close