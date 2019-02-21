Entertainment News
Eminem Upset At Netflix

Turns out rapper Eminem and myself have something in common…we are both currently unhappy with Netflix. Mathers made his grievances known through a tweet aimed at the streaming service for cancelling what is apparently one of his favorite shows to binge, The Punisher.

Netflix made the official announcement that they were cancelling The Punisher and Jessica Jones earlier this week after previously announcing their cancellations of their other Marvel series Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist.  As of now, the shows will remain on Netflix to be streamed.

There are lots of rumors that the shows may be revived on the upcoming Disney+ app.  Disney owns Marvel, so the cancellations have not come to a surprise to most Marvel fans, except for Eminem.

After the cancellation announcement, The Punisher actor, Jon Bernthal made the following statement on Instagram:

 

