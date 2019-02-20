Entertainment News
Did Lady Gaga And Her Fiancé Christian Carino Call Off Their Engagement?

The 2019 InStyle And Warner Bros. 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Less than a week after showing up to the Grammys without her engagement ring or fiancé, Lady Gaga and her beau Christian Carino have called it quits and ended their engagement.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told PEOPLE, adding that the pair split “a bit ago.” “There’s no long dramatic story.”

The rumors bubbled to a fever pitch when Gaga showed up to last week’s Grammys without Carino nor did she thank him in her acceptance speech after “Shallow” took home the prize for best pop duo or group performance.

Carino had been a fixture on Gaga’s side throughout awards season as he appeared at both the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The pair had been dating since 2017.

Did Lady Gaga And Her Fiancé Christian Carino Call Off Their Engagement? was originally published on radionowhouston.com

