Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ Makes Billboard History

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande owns everything on the Billboard charts.

The 26-year-old not only has the no. 1 album in the country with Thank U, Next, but she also has the No. 1, 2. and 3 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 as well!

“7 Rings” currently occupies the top spot on the Billboard chart for a fourth week while “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” is at no. 2 and former No. 1 song “thank u, next” is at number three.

Grande is also the second act in the 60-year history of the Hot 100 to have the top three songs in a single week. The Beatles are the only act to do it, pulling it off in 1964 and owned the top 5 for a week beginning in April 1964.

The album itself sold over 360,000 equivalent album units, making it the biggest week for a pop album in over a year and also marks the fact that Grande is the first woman since Olivia Newton-John to have No. 1 albums in a less than five month span. Grande’s two No. 1s between Sweetener and Thank U, Next took five months and 22 days.

It’s also the largest first-week for any album since Lil Wayne‘s Tha Carter V in October 2018 with 480,000 units.

