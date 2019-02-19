Entertainment News
Are The Jonas Brothers Reuniting As JONAS?

Oceans Los Angeles Blue Carpet Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

According to The Sun, Nick, Kevin and Joe aka The Jonas Brothers are planning a reunion six years after they announced they were splitting up to embrace other endeavors! The trio were spotted in London recently and reportedly discussed comeback plans which includes new music AND a new documentary.

“This is going to be one of the biggest music reunions in years,” a music insider told the newspaper. “It’s no secret that things weren’t great by the end of the Jonas Brothers, but blood is thicker than water and they’ve healed their rift in the years since the split.”

Let’s see, there’s been marriages, babies, engagements and weddings for the JoBros in the last six years and according to US Weekly, the planned name for the brothers will simply be JONAS. Now, Nick, Kevin and Joe haven’t exactly confirmed the reunion but it’s got fans freaking out on the possibility of it happening.

