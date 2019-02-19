According to The Sun, Nick, Kevin and Joe aka The Jonas Brothers are planning a reunion six years after they announced they were splitting up to embrace other endeavors! The trio were spotted in London recently and reportedly discussed comeback plans which includes new music AND a new documentary.

“This is going to be one of the biggest music reunions in years,” a music insider told the newspaper. “It’s no secret that things weren’t great by the end of the Jonas Brothers, but blood is thicker than water and they’ve healed their rift in the years since the split.”

Let’s see, there’s been marriages, babies, engagements and weddings for the JoBros in the last six years and according to US Weekly, the planned name for the brothers will simply be JONAS. Now, Nick, Kevin and Joe haven’t exactly confirmed the reunion but it’s got fans freaking out on the possibility of it happening.

me making plans and booking flights for the jonas brothers reunion pic.twitter.com/hCkuZdZK0U — Federica ™️ (@_itsfedee) February 19, 2019

“Jonas Brothers might be reuni-“ Me: whEN YOU LOOK ME IN THE EYEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSS pic.twitter.com/MSXSt9njvh — Ed Webhead (@edwebhead) February 19, 2019

me going back to the jonas brothers even tho i know they broke my heart pic.twitter.com/m6I1THC2J4 — a (@ourlovewontsurv) February 19, 2019

Me jumping back into the Jonas Brothers fandom pic.twitter.com/yIBmtxGz4b — Ed Webhead (@edwebhead) February 19, 2019

If the Jonas Brothers reunion is true I feel bad for everyone who I hang out with. Pulling out my red dress, annoyance, and J14 magazines. The obsession is back in business. — Jessica Andrea (@itsJessAndrea) February 19, 2019

RELATED: Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Photos: See Both Of Her Stunning Wedding Dresses

RELATED: Watch Nick Jonas & Robin Schulz’s Artsy “Right Now” Video

Are The Jonas Brothers Reuniting As JONAS? was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: