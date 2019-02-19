Joe’s Need To Know News 02/19/19

Men who can do 40 push-ups are 96% less likely to have heart problems than those who can’t do more than 10, according to a new Harvard University study.
At 3, Haley Moss was diagnosed with autism and doctors thought she may never be able to work a minimum wage job or live on her own. Last month, she became the first openly autistic person to be admitted to the Florida Bar.
Houston area teacher Shannon Grimm noticed a 5-year-old girl in her kindergarten class was “really sad and depressed at school because friends think that she looks like a boy”. So Grimm she went the extra mile to make the girl feel better by cutting her waist-length hair short, like Prisilla’s. During a school board meeting last week, the girl gave Grimm a medal for being her hero. Grimm also nominated Prisilla for the district student of the month for being brave.
The newest FDA-approved cure for snoring is sticking a red-hot probe up your nose. A company created the probes, which heat up to 140 degrees and then burn up your swollen nasal tissue to help you stop snoring.