Rachel Crow Reveals What Her First Drink Was For Her 21st Birthday + How She Met SpongeBob [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rachel Crow, who first made waves as a contestant on the US edition of the “X Factor” and has since starred on ABC’s “Schooled,” is quickly becoming the girl that everyone can’t stop talking about.

A few weeks after releasing her latest single, “Up All Night,” the 21-year old star joined The Joe & Alex Show in the backstage studio where they discussed her latest single.

“It’s sorta about his heart-break because its like I know I keep you up all night… now that I’m away from you.” Crow said with a smile. “Gotta empower my ladies you know.”

Crow also talked about turning 21 years old, where she revealed how she celebrated and what her first drink of choice was for her birthday night. Plus, she also talked about being on a reality show, finding herself and get this… meeting SpongeBob!!

