Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Are Engaged & Her Ring Is Gorgeous! [PHOTOS]

Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean 2018 - Arrivals

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged!

Bloom popped the question on Valentine’s Day and the new engaged coupled confirmed the news on Instagram with a cute photo of Perry holding up her hand displaying a beautiful ring, with the actor next to her.

Both shared the same picture, which also included a wall of red, heart-shaped balloons in the background. For Bloom his caption simply read, “Lifetimes,” while Perry wrote “Full Bloom” in her caption.

View this post on Instagram

full bloom

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

View this post on Instagram

Lifetimes

A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on

 

The two first met at a 2016 Golden Globes afterparty in January 2016. However, the two ended up calling it quits in 2017 before rekindling their romance later that year and since then, the two have inseparable.

Congratulations to the couple on their engagement!

