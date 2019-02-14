WATCH: Rachel Crow Performs Acoustic Version Of ‘Up All Night’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

A few weeks after releasing new music, Rachel Crow appeared in the Radio Now backstage studio to perform a beautiful acoustic version of her latest single, “Up All Night” and we are still blown away by her voice.

The 21-year old star who celebrated her birthday in January, originally got her start on the first season of the American version of The X Factor in 2011. Since then, Crow has continued to make great music and pursue acting where she can currently be seen on the ABC comedy series Schooled.

Hit that play button above to experience the LIVE acoustic version of Crow’s hit single “Up All Night”.

