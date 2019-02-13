sports
Report: Joe Flacco To Be Traded to Denver Broncos

Super Bowl XLVII - Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Joe Flacco is heading west.

According to ESPN, the Ravens have reached an agreement to trade the quarterback to the Denver Broncos.

A New Jersey native, Joe Flacco has been with the Baltimore Ravens for more than 10 years. He was crowned MVP when the Ravens won the Super Bowl in 2013 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Last season, Flacco suffered an injury to his right hip in a Week 9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Toward the end of that season, Ravens coach John Harbaugh chose not to start Joe Flacco in a December game and went with rookie QB Lamar Jackson.

The trade can’t happen until the new NFL league year begins March 13th.

The teams are not allowed from commenting on the deal or the terms surrounding it. When the deal is completed, it likely will be for a mid-round pick, sources told ESPN.

This is a developing story.

Report: Joe Flacco To Be Traded to Denver Broncos was originally published on 92q.com

