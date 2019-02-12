Indy
The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds Of Summer Are Bringing Tour To Indianapolis

2016 Daytime Village At The iHeartRadio Music Festival On September 24, 2016

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

The Chainsmokers are coming back to Indianapolis!

The super-star DJ duo announced their “World War Joy” North American tour on Tuesday morning and one of their many stops is Indianapolis, Indiana. Plus, if that’s not enough, 5 Seconds of Summer will join them on tour, along with upcoming star Lennon Stella.

The tour officially kicks off Sept. 25th but they will be perform LIVE at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Nov. 7th.

If you’ve never been to a Chainsmoker show, you are in for treat! In 2016, the headlined Radio Now and Hot’s 96.3’s first annual Santa Slam and they brought the house down! Don’t believe us check out some of the photos below!

