‘Supergirl’ Co-Stars Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Engaged! [PHOTOS]

2018 Tony Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

Supergirl co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are officially engaged!

The happy couple announced their engagement on social media on Sunday, sharing a sweet pic of Wood kissing Benoist on the cheek, with her beautiful engagement ring in full view and the caption reading “Yes yes yes it will always be yes♥️.”

yes yes yes it will always be yes♥️

While Woods shared the same photo but with his caption reading “The happiest.”

The happiest. ♥️

The couple met on the set of the CW series, Supergirl, when he joined the cast as her on-screen love interest Mon-El in 2016.

Things reportedly turned romantic in 2017 and they have been together ever since and now we can’t wait for the wedding!

Congrats again to Melissa and Chris!

