‘Supergirl’ Co-Stars Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Are Engaged! [PHOTOS]

Supergirl co-stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are officially engaged!

The happy couple announced their engagement on social media on Sunday, sharing a sweet pic of Wood kissing Benoist on the cheek, with her beautiful engagement ring in full view and the caption reading “Yes yes yes it will always be yes♥️.”

While Woods shared the same photo but with his caption reading “The happiest.”

The couple met on the set of the CW series, Supergirl, when he joined the cast as her on-screen love interest Mon-El in 2016.

Things reportedly turned romantic in 2017 and they have been together ever since and now we can’t wait for the wedding!

Congrats again to Melissa and Chris!

