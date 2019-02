There’s a new type of yoga called “Rage Yoga”, and it includes drinking beer

One University have been advised by cops to keep an eye out for a woman apparently looking for a date for her son

Donut Sticks are coming to McDonald’s later this month

Roses are red, violets are blue, the rumors of Donut Sticks coming to @McDonalds are true! Starting Feb. 20 for a limited time, customers can enjoy Donut Sticks and McCafé coffee during breakfast hours at participating restaurants nationwide: https://t.co/Zl5ww6XbPc pic.twitter.com/a17T9JlbMw — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) February 11, 2019

A House listing is gaining national attention for ’50 Shades’ style basement’

What it’s like to sell a house that goes viral because of the sex dungeon in the basement. https://t.co/3qGf2tFkDV — Slate (@Slate) February 9, 2019

Let’s connect online all social @joepeshradio

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: