Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chucky’s Back! Watch The Trailer For The New ‘Child’s Play’ Movie [TRAILER]

Leave a comment

Chucky is back for 2019! The first trailer for the upcoming Child’s Play movie is here starring Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry and Gabriel Bateman.

The reboot of the ’80s classic “follows a group of kids and a technologically-advanced doll that enters their world.” If you recall, the 1988 film spawned six spinoff movies and was based on a serial killer who was trapped in the body of a Good Guy doll who was given to a young boy.

The Orion Pictures film drops on June 21. Watch the trailer now.

Chucky’s Back! Watch The Trailer For The New ‘Child’s Play’ Movie [TRAILER] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close