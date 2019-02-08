Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

British Actor Albert Finney of ‘Annie,’ ‘Skyfall’ Dead At 82

Leave a comment
Albert Finney

Source: Fox Photos / Getty

Actor and five time Oscar nominee Albert Finney has reportedly died.

According to TMZ, Finney died after a short, undisclosed illness. His family reportedly says he passed away peacefully with friends and family by his side.

Finney, who started his career on stage doing Shakespeare, is best remembered for his role as Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks in the 1982 classic, “Annie” along with but over the years he received five Oscar nominations for his roles in Erin Brockovich, Murder on the Orient Express, Tom Jones, The Dresser and Under the Volcano but never won.

Finney was married four times and he had one child, a son named Simon.

SOURCE: TMZ

The Latest:

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close