Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized With Flu Complications

'Amy' U.S. Premiere Hosted By Lucian Grainge CBE, Universal Music Group And A24

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Ozzy Osbourne has been hospitalized because of flu complications, according to the rocker’s wife, Sharon Osbourne.

Ozzy, who is 70 years old, has postponed the entire U.K. leg of his tour, according to People.  In fact, he gave a statement to the magazine before he was even hospitalized for the illness.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour,” Osbourne said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to s—.”

“First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis,” he continued, detailing exactly what he’s been suffering from. “I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

