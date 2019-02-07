Indianapolis Colts
Former Colts Punter Pat McAfee Signs With WWE

Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

Pat McAfee is now officially a WWE employee, after announcing the news early Thursday morning on Twitter.

McAfee played in the NFL as a punter for the Indianapolis Colts for 8 seasons after being drafted as a seventh-round draft pick from West Virginia University in 2009 NFL Draft.

Despite his love for football, the two-time Pro Bowler is known for his passion for wrestling and has been working on NXT: Takeover pre-show panels for the last year.

McAfee is also known for his stand-up comedy and philanthropy throughout Indiana.

