Former Colts Punter Pat McAfee Signs With WWE

Pat McAfee is now officially a WWE employee, after announcing the news early Thursday morning on Twitter.
McAfee played in the NFL as a punter for the Indianapolis Colts for 8 seasons after being drafted as a seventh-round draft pick from West Virginia University in 2009 NFL Draft.
Despite his love for football, the two-time Pro Bowler is known for his passion for wrestling and has been working on NXT: Takeover pre-show panels for the last year.
McAfee is also known for his stand-up comedy and philanthropy throughout Indiana.
