Former Colts Punter Pat McAfee Signs With WWE

Pat McAfee is now officially a WWE employee, after announcing the news early Thursday morning on Twitter.

Good morning beautiful people.. today's a pretty massive day for me. I can officially say I'm a @WWE employee. A real lifelong dream coming true thanks to @MichaelCole and @TripleH.. This opportunity means the world to me. Let's. Go. pic.twitter.com/H33H8GqwTY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2019

McAfee played in the NFL as a punter for the Indianapolis Colts for 8 seasons after being drafted as a seventh-round draft pick from West Virginia University in 2009 NFL Draft.

Despite his love for football, the two-time Pro Bowler is known for his passion for wrestling and has been working on NXT: Takeover pre-show panels for the last year.

McAfee is also known for his stand-up comedy and philanthropy throughout Indiana.

