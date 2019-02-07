Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pink Announces New Album, ‘Hurts To Be Human” Is Coming In April

Leave a comment
Premiere Of Disney's 'Alice Through The Looking Glass' - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Pink is prepared to drop another single AND album on fans!

Appearing on Ellen on Wednesday (Feb 6.), the 39-year-old not only celebrated her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, she revealed that the music video for her new single “Walk Me Home” is coming and that its set to be the lead single from her new album, Hurts To Be Human.

“I’m shooting a video in a week I think, with Michael Gracey, the director from The Greatest Showman. I’m really excited about that. He’s amazing,” Pink explained. “I have a new song, ‘Walk Me Home,’ and I have a new album Hurts to Be Human.”

As far as when the album is coming? She teased that too! “I think it comes out in April,” she shared.

Pink Announces New Album, ‘Hurts To Be Human” Is Coming In April was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close