WATCH: The Chainsmokers Go ‘Sneaker Shopping’ With Complex [VIDEO]

Source: Mark Sullivan / Getty

For the latest episode of Complex’s Sneaker Shopping, host Joe La Puma hit up Flight Club Los Angeles with superstar DJ duo, The Chainsmokers.

Both Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall had strong opinions, as they talked Adidas hooking them up with sneakers, balling in Jordans, and cutting the Off-White tag off Virgil Abloh’s sneakers with Nike.

Plus, just like every guest on the show, the duo did some shopping. To see the full interview and get a look at all of the pairs that each member walked away with, hit the play button below:

