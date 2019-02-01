Entertainment News
‘Hobbs and Shaw’ Kick Butt In First ‘Fast & Furious’ Spinoff Trailer [VIDEO]

Universal Pictures has just released the first Hobbs & Shaw trailer for the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff!

Officially titled Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the film finds the two characters forced to team up to take down the cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba), plus work with a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent, who just happens to be Shaw’s sister and played by the talented Vanessa Kirby.

Check out the Hobbs & Shaw trailer below:

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is set to hit theaters on August 2nd.

