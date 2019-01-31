Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ben Affleck Steps Down As Batman, Next Batman Movie Set To Release In 2021

Leave a comment
Ben Affleck

Source: GlobalGrind / GlobalGrind

The latest Batman film isn’t scheduled to be released until June 2021 but one this is for certain, Ben Affleck won’t be donning the mask of the Caped Crusader.

According to Deadline, the newest Batman film is set to feature a younger Bruce Wayne. Which means Affleck, who was originally set to star and direct The Batman and starred in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League won’t be considered for the role.

Affleck tweeted his official “passing of the torch” to director Matt Reeves on Wednesday (Jan 30).

DC RELATED: Henry Cavill No Longer To Play Superman

Ben Affleck Steps Down As Batman, Next Batman Movie Set To Release In 2021 was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 month ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 9 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close