The latest Batman film isn’t scheduled to be released until June 2021 but one this is for certain, Ben Affleck won’t be donning the mask of the Caped Crusader.

According to Deadline, the newest Batman film is set to feature a younger Bruce Wayne. Which means Affleck, who was originally set to star and direct The Batman and starred in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Justice League won’t be considered for the role.

Affleck tweeted his official “passing of the torch” to director Matt Reeves on Wednesday (Jan 30).

Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. https://t.co/GNgyJroMIO — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 31, 2019

Ben Affleck Steps Down As Batman, Next Batman Movie Set To Release In 2021 was originally published on radionowhouston.com

