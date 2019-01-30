Sometimes you gotta know exactly what you’re getting.

Ariana Grande debuted a new tattoo on social media and fans quickly pointed out that it doesn’t mean “7 Rings” like the singer thought it did. Ironically enough, she got the tattoo only days after the song hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, making history as Ari’s last two major singles, “thank u, next” and “7 Rings” each debuted at No. 1 on the charts.

The new palm tattoo appeared on social media and according to fans fluent in Japanese, the tattoo actually says “shichirin” which is a small Japanese barbecue grill.

Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. 😭 If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62 — *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019

Upon the realization, Grande deleted the pic and later explained that the tattoo hurt like f**k but was still tight.

“i wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao,” she tweeted. “but this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough, i’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.”

Let it be a lesson on kanji tattoos folks, always consult someone who knows the language before getting anything!

Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” Tattoo Actually Says BBQ Grill [PHOTOS] was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: