Conor Daly Will Drive For Andretti Autosport In 2019 Indy 500 [VIDEO]

Conor Daly is set to be Andretti Autosport’s fifth IndyCar driver in the 2019 Indianapolis 500 this May, as he is set to drive the #25 Honda for the team, with a sponsorship from the United States Air Force.

According to IndyCar, Daly will attempt to qualify for his sixth Indy 500 this May in the No. 25 U.S. Air Force Honda and will have four fellow American drivers as teammates: Marco Andretti, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi and Zach Veach.

As expected, the Noblesville, Indiana native is excited and can’t wait to get behind the wheel and he shared that excitement with The Joe & Alex Show in the backstage studio. Plus they also announced and discussed the line-up for this year’s Indy 500 Snake Pit line-up!

Hit the play button above to watch the video to see the line-up for Snake Pit and to hear about Daly joining Andretti Autosport.

The 103rd Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 26. Tickets are available at IMS.com. The race airs live beginning at 11 a.m. ET on NBC.

