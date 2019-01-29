Indy 500 Snake Pit Announces 2019 Lineup: Skrillex, Alesso, Illenium & Chris Lake

The Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light, once again will be Race Weekend’s biggest and best party, and this year’s line-up includes global electronic music superstars Skrillex, Alesso, Illenium and Chris Lake headlining the Race Day concert Sunday, May 26 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

The star-studded lineup will perform in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the IMS oval during the 103rdIndianapolis 500. Snake Pit performances will start at 7 a.m., with specific set times will be announced soon.

General admission and VIP tickets for the Snake Pit are on sale now for $45 and $125 HERE.

Hit the play button below to see what else you can expect at this year’s Indy 500 Snake Pit.

