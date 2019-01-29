Safety Tips to Stay Safe & Healthy During Wind Chill Warning In Central Indiana

A wind chill warning is in effect for central Indiana from Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon, due to forecast wind chills -45 to -30 degrees according to WTHR.

That being said, a warning has been issued so you can start to take precautions from the dangerous cold.

The following information can help keep you safe in the bitter cold.

For starters, a “Wind Chill Warning” is issued when the wind chill temperature falls at or below -25, which means exposed skin can become frostbitten in as little as 10-15 minutes. According to the National Weather Service, areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and the extremities, such as hands and feet. Hypothermia is another threat during extreme cold, which occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce.

Below are some cold weather tips from the National Weather Service.

Check the Forecast at weather.gov or your favorite weather app, station, etc.: Make checking the forecast part of your regular routine so you’ll know when to expect cold weather.

Make checking the forecast part of your regular routine so you’ll know when to expect cold weather. Adjust Your Schedule : If possible, adjust your schedule to avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, typically the early morning. Try to find a warm spot for your children while waiting for the school bus outside.

: If possible, adjust your schedule to avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, typically the early morning. Try to find a warm spot for your children while waiting for the school bus outside. Protect Your Pets, Livestock and other Property: If you have pets or farm animals, make sure they have plenty of food and water, and are not overly exposed to extreme cold. Take precautions to ensure your water pipes do not freeze. Know the temperature thresholds of your plants and crops.

If you have pets or farm animals, make sure they have plenty of food and water, and are not overly exposed to extreme cold. Take precautions to ensure your water pipes do not freeze. Know the temperature thresholds of your plants and crops. Fill up the tank: Make sure your car or vehicle has at least a half a tank of gas during extreme cold situations so that you can stay warm if you become stranded.

Make sure your car or vehicle has at least a half a tank of gas during extreme cold situations so that you can stay warm if you become stranded. Dress for the outdoors: Dress warm, even if you don’t think you’ll be out much.

Dress warm, even if you don’t think you’ll be out much. Update Your Winter Car Survival Kit

For more tips and information, click here.

