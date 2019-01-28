Anne Hathaway Says There’s A Script For ‘Princess Diaries 3’ [VIDEO]

Entertainment News
If you loved Princess Diaries one and two, you will be happy to know that a possible Princess Diaries 3 could be in the works.

While chatting with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Anne confirmed that their is a script for a third movie.

“There is a script for the third movie. There is a script.” Hathaway said.

If you’re wondering if Julie Andrews is interested in returning for a third film, according to Hathaway the answer is yes.

“I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it.” Hathaway added. “Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.” 

Hit the play button above to watch the video and see to what else Hathaway had to say about Princess Diaries.

SOURCE: Watch What Happens Live

