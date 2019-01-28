Anne Hathaway Says There’s A Script For ‘Princess Diaries 3’ [VIDEO]

If you loved Princess Diaries one and two, you will be happy to know that a possible Princess Diaries 3 could be in the works.

While chatting with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Anne confirmed that their is a script for a third movie.

“There is a script for the third movie. There is a script.” Hathaway said.

If you’re wondering if Julie Andrews is interested in returning for a third film, according to Hathaway the answer is yes.

“I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it.” Hathaway added. “Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

SOURCE: Watch What Happens Live

