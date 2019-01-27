Demi Lovato Celebrates 6 Months of Sobriety [PHOTOS]

Demi Lovato, who has been working hard on her sobriety, just reached a major milestone.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared on Instagram over the weekend that she is six months sober.

Lovato shared a pic of a cake that her team apparently got her to mark the occasion, which included a cute note saying, “Happy 6 mo we are so fucking proud of you!”

She captioned the pic “Best Day Ever,” followed by another post of her holding a “Six Months” chip with prayer hand emojis in the caption.

i’m incredibly proud of my baby @ddlovato who’s sober for 6 months now 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z6vGRfSCVh — manon (@littletoomendez) January 26, 2019

Lovato was hospitalized after a reported overdose in July 208. She then entered a rehabilitation center in August and returned to Los Angeles after three months of treatment.

