Donald Trump & Congress Reportedly Reach Tentative Deal To Temporarily End Government Shutdown

The Government Will Reopen For About Three Weeks

Lawmakers Work On Compromise Bills To End Partial Government Shutdown

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

 

According to reports, Congress and Donald Trump have reached a tentative deal to Temporary end the partial Government Shutdown. With Trump’s Approval, the deal would reopen the government for three weeks. The 5.7 Billion Trump wants for the wall to block the southern border would still be on the table with more talks scheduled.

Senate leaders have been working to put together a short-term deal that would work for Trump to end the partial shutdown. The calls to end the record long shutdown grew louder after airport delays across the country due to lack of employees able to work.

On Friday, January 25th, the shutdown reached its 35th day and about 800,000 government workers missed another paycheck.

We will update this story as more news is received.

Source: Washington Post

