Indiana Pacers star, Victor Oladipo is out for the season

Pacers announced on Thursday afternoon that Oladipo has a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He will undergo surgery at a date that has yet to be determined.

OFFICIAL: Victor Oladipo has a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He will undergo surgery at a date to be determined and will be out for the season. https://t.co/bAZIgJfhVn pic.twitter.com/GbbSi6wzl3 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 24, 2019

Oladipo went down Wednesday night, as the Pacers faced-off against the Toronto Raptors. Oladipo was running back on defense when he crumbled to the ground under the Raptors basket. He left the game on a stretcher, with tears in his eyes as he gave a thumbs up to fans.

Oh no. Victor Oladipo is down with what looks like a serious knee injury. pic.twitter.com/lppgTLjabc — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 24, 2019

Pacers All-Star Victor Oladipo was taken off the court on a stretcher in the first half versus the Raptors with an apparent knee injury. Oladipo had tears in his eyes but gave a thumbs up as he was wheeled to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/kXmsvpTw25 — ESPN (@espn) January 24, 2019

Victor Oladipo Out For The Season With Ruptured Quad Tendon In Knee was originally published on hot963.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: