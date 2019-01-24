Indiana Pacers
Victor Oladipo Out For The Season With Ruptured Quad Tendon In Knee

Indiana Pacers star, Victor Oladipo is out for the season

Pacers announced on Thursday afternoon that Oladipo has a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He will undergo surgery at a date that has yet to be determined.

Oladipo went down Wednesday night, as the Pacers faced-off against the Toronto Raptors. Oladipo was running back on defense when he crumbled to the ground under the Raptors basket. He left the game on a stretcher, with tears in his eyes as he gave a thumbs up to fans.

Victor Oladipo Out For The Season With Ruptured Quad Tendon In Knee

