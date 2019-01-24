Entertainment News
‘Riverdale’ Spinoff Ordered At The CW

A Riverdale spin-off is coming to The CW!

The spinoff will be titled Katy Keene and will follow the titular Archie-verse character of the same name. This is the second spinoff series that Riverdale has gotten thus far, after Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

There is no announced release date for the show yet but according to TV Line it is being described as a musical dramedy.

Based on the Archie Comics character, Katy Keene is a musical dramedy that follows the titular fashionista and her friends to New York City, where they strive “to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio,” per the network.

Archie Comics character Katy Keene was a model, actress and singer first introduced in 1945 and created by Bill Woggon. The character was dubbed America’s Queen of Pin-Ups and Fashions, so we can’t wait to see who will be casted!

So far, this is just a pilot order, but we’re confidants that Riverdale fans will want an entire series!

SOURCE: TV Line

