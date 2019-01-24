Indiana Pacers
HomeIndiana Pacers

Victor Oladipo Carted Off On Stretcher After Injuring His Knee [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
Toronto Raptors v Indiana Pacers

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Wednesday night turned out to be a scary night, when Indiana Pacers star guard Victor Oladipo went down with a serious knee injury during his team’s game Wednesday night vs. the Toronto Raptors.

Based on the video above, Oladipo was running back on defense when he crumbled to the ground under the Raptors basket. He left the game on a stretcher, with tears in his eyes as he gave a thumbs up to fans.

The team announced on Twitter, Oladipo will have an MRI on the injured knee on Thursday.

Since the injury, many NBA players have tweeted support and prayers out to Oladipo including LeBron James, Paul George and more.

Victor Oladipo Carted Off On Stretcher After Injuring His Knee [VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 4 weeks ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 6 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 6 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 7 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 7 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 8 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 9 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 9 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 9 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 10 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 11 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 12 months ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 12 months ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close