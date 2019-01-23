Entertainment News
Bebe Rexha Speaks Out About Designers Who Called Her “Too Big”

For the first time, Bebe Rexha was nominated for a Grammy! As most artists do, she reached out to a few designers to design a dress for her to wear to the big event.

Bebe took to Instagram to explain how she was shut down by multiple designers for being “too big”.

This makes me so upset. Women should not have to fit a mold to be considered beautiful. I’m so happy she spoke out about this and from the looks at it if you peep the comments, you’ll find words of encouragement from ladies Demi Lovato and Tove Lo. Girl Power is real.

Bebe Rexha Speaks Out About Designers Who Called Her “Too Big” was originally published on radionowhouston.com

